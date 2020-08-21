Image copyright Google Maps Image caption An enhanced clean will take place at the school on Monday

A primary school in west Belfast will not open as planned after recording a positive case of coronavirus.

St Kevin's Primary School on the Falls Road was due to open on Monday, but has now decided to postpone that decision.

Its principal said she would continue to "monitor the situation carefully" and update parents as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, St Louise's College on the Falls Road, has also confirmed a positive case of Covid-19 among the school community.

Announcing the decision not to reopen as planned, St Kevin's principal Fiona Keegan said the Public Health Agency (PHA) and Education Authority had been notified and an enhanced clean would take place.

In a statement, she said the cleaning was arranged for Monday and therefore the school would remain closed to both staff and pupils that day.

"I will continue to monitor the situation carefully and a further update on our plans to reopen will be issued to parents as soon as possible," she said.

Mary Henry, principal of St Louise's College, said she had sought the most up-to-date advice from the PHA regarding their school's case and had taken appropriate action.

"Whilst the school has not reopened to pupils at this stage, I do appreciate the concerns of parents, students and the wider school community and wish to confirm that every precaution has been taken," she said.

"Anyone who exhibits any symptoms associated with Covid-19 should not attend school.

"Ensuring the safe return of pupils and staff to school is my absolute priority and I will continue to monitor this situation carefully."