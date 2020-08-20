Police deal with four security alerts in Belfast
- 20 August 2020
A number of homes have been evacuated as police deal with four separate security alerts in Belfast.
The police operation is focusing on properties at Lavinia Square and Ormeau Road in south Belfast, as well as addresses in Lepper Street and Victoria Parade in the north of the city.
Police said suspicious objects had been found and they remained at each of the scenes.
Motorists have been advised to avoid the areas.