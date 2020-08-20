Image caption The Police Service of Northern Ireland searched Saoradh offices in Belfast and Newry

The police are carrying out a number of searches at offices of Saoradh, the political party considered by the PSNI as being linked to the New IRA.

Premises in Belfast and Newry are among those being visited by officers.

The PSNI said it searched properties in Belfast, Newry, Londonderry and Dungannon in connection with an ongoing investigation into New IRA activities.

It follows a major operation involving MI5 earlier this week, which resulted in the arrests of nine people.

The seven men and two women, aged between 26 and 50, were arrested on Tuesday.

The arrests took place in counties Londonderry, Tyrone and Armagh and all nine people are being questioned under the Terrorism Act.

On Thursday police were given an additional three days to question them.

Sources have described the operation by MI5 and the PSNI as one of the most of significant in recent times.

In the Republic of Ireland earlier in the week, gardaí (Irish police) carried out six searches in Dublin, Laois, Cork and Kerry as part of Operation Arbacia.

What is Saoradh?

Founded in 2016, Saoradh is chaired by Brian Kenna.

Saoradh, which means liberation in Irish, has the support of prisoners from the dissident group referred to as the New IRA in Maghaberry and Portlaoise prisons. Several high-profile dissidents, including Colin Duffy and Nuala Perry, have also been linked to the party.

According to its constitution, Saoradh's objective is to "effect an end to Britain's illegal occupation of the six counties" and establish a 32-county Irish Socialist Republic.

The party has been highly critical of Sinn Féin in the past, with its chairman describing members as "false prophets who have been defeated and consumed by the very system they claim to oppose".

Saoradh, which has offices in Belfast and Derry, campaigns for the release of all republican prisoners

The New IRA is considered to be the largest dissident republican group and has been behind numerous attempted attacks on police officers

Journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead by a New IRA gunman while observing a riot in Derry on 18 April 2019.