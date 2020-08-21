Northern Ireland

Man charged over threats to health minister Robin Swann

  • 21 August 2020
Robin Swann Image copyright David Young/Pa Wire

A 43-year-old man has been charged over alleged malicious comments made on social media.

The man, who was arrested in Newtownards on Thursday, has been charged with offences including harassment and threats to kill.

It is understood it is in relation to threats against Health Minister Robin Swann.

The man is to appear before Newtownards Magistrates Court on 17 September.

