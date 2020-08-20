Image copyright Robert Ashby/Geograph Image caption The accident happened at Drumnakelly substation in Portadown

A Northern Ireland Electricity employee has died in an incident at a substation in County Armagh.

It happened at Drumnakelly main substation on the Mahon Road in Portadown on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, NIE Networks said an investigation by both it and the Health and Safety Executive has begun.

It is understood the man who died was Richard Scott, who was 33 and from Castledawson, County Londonderry.

Mr Scott was also a football referee.

In a Facebook post, the Irish Football Association's Trevor Moutray said: "Earlier today I was delighted to wish an IFA refereeing team best wishes for their game tonight in Cardiff, and a few hours later, this message records the sudden death today of one of our refereeing family, Richard Scott, as a result of an accident in work.

"Richard will be remembered as one of the characters within our ranks.

"He gave a number of years of excellent service to the local game as an assistant referee and his experience was rewarded with a number of high profile appointments during this time, including national finals.

"The thoughts of the IFA's refereeing family are with the Scott family and close friends at this very tragic time."

'Great sadness'

NIE Networks managing director Paul Stapleton said: "It is with great sadness that we confirm an incident at Drumnakelly Main Substation yesterday morning which resulted in the fatality of one of our colleagues.

"The family of the employee has been informed and our deepest sympathies are with them at this incredibly difficult time."