Several roads across Northern Ireland have been blocked by fallen trees after Storm Ellen caused damage across the island of Ireland overnight.

TrafficwatchNI reported fallen trees in all six counties in Northern Ireland, with County Fermanagh worst affected.

The storm also led to coastal flooding in County Cork and caused power cuts for at least 194,000 customers in the Republic of Ireland.

Gusts reached 115km/ph (70mph) overnight, said Irish broadcaster RTÉ.

Southern, western and midland counties in the Republic of Ireland bore the brunt of the storm.

Ahead of the storm's arrival, Ireland's meteorological service Met Éireann had issued its highest level weather warning - status red - for County Cork and advised people to remain indoors.

Several parts of Cork saw flooding, including Skibbereen, Kinsale, Middleton and Bantry.

The Republic of Ireland's electricity operator, ESB Networks, said gale force winds had caused significant and widespread damage to the electricity network, "affecting more than 194,000 homes, farms and businesses".

"Approximately 40,000 homes, farms and businesses in Cork city and county are without power," ESB added.

"The damage is mainly attributable to fallen as a result of the high winds."

In Northern Ireland, the Met Office had issued a yellow warning for strong winds.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland tweeted on Thursday morning that it had received reports of a number of fallen trees and debris lying on roads.

It said the Roads Service had been informed, but warned drivers to take care.

The latest information on power cuts in Northern Ireland can be accessed on NIE Network's website.