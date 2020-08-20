Image copyright PA Media

Almost 30,000 pupils in Northern Ireland will receive their GCSE results on Thursday.

The results will be issued just days after Education Minister Peter Weir said they would be solely based on grades provided by schools.

He later made a similar decision on A-level and AS grades which had already been awarded to students.

Revised A-level and AS grades will now be made available to pupils on Friday.

However, pupils expecting BTec results will not get them.

The exam board Pearson pulled the results on Wednesday and said it would be re-grade all its BTecs to bring them in line with A-levels and GCSEs.

'Tumultuous week'

As a result of the changes to GCSEs, the number of top grades is likely to rise in all qualifications.

The proportion of entries at GCSE awarded A* - C grades in Northern Ireland was already high, at 82.2% of all entries in 2019.

That is expected to increase significantly under the changed arrangements announced by Mr Weir.

For instance, under the A-level changes the proportion of A* and A grades rose from 32.8% of all entries to just under 44%.

In a letter to principals on Thursday, Mr Weir said it had been a "tumultuous and unprecedented week".

Image copyright Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye/Pa Wire Image caption Education Minister Peter Weir said this year must be considered "unique"

"There were, and are, no perfect solutions," he wrote.

"Students would have preferred to have taken their exams, but that was simply not possible in the circumstances.

"It is now clear that this year must be seen as truly unique.

"The Covid-19 pandemic has turned our society upside down and has had far reaching consequences for our young people.

"It cannot fairly be compared to previous years and that is why a different approach has now been adopted right across the United Kingdom."

'Queuing for grades'

Many pupils will go to their school to pick up results on Thursday, although social distancing measures will mean they may have to queue to receive their grades.

The vast majority of pupils in Northern Ireland take GCSEs through the Northern Ireland exams board CCEA.

Around 98% of entries are through CCEA, with the remainder through English and Welsh exam boards.

That means some pupils in Northern Ireland will receive results in the form of numbers as well as letters, as GCSEs in England are now graded numerically from 9 to 1.

Students use their GCSE results to progress to A-level, courses in further education, training or employment.

