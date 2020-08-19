Image caption Church leaders ask people to wear face coverings

The leaders of NI's four main Christian churches have asked parishioners to wear face coverings during services.

The heads of the Church of Ireland, Methodist Church, Catholic and Presbyterian Churches said it was their responsibility "to ensure that our services of worship are safe places".

The move comes following consultations with health authorities.

The statement said face coverings should be used alongside two-metre social distancing.

"We join with Christian church leaders all over this island in formally recommending and encouraging the use of face coverings at all services of worship, along with the ongoing maintenance of two-metre physical distancing, from Sunday 30th August 2020, and earlier if practicable," the statement said.

"It has become increasingly clear that the wearing of face coverings, in conjunction with hand washing etc... is likely to reduce the spread of coronavirus, thus helping to protect others.

"Their use is therefore one way in which we can evidence protection for the most vulnerable, support for our health workers, and practical love for our neighbours."