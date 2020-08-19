Image caption Arrests were made by the PSNI, while searches were carried out in Dublin, Cork, Laois and Kerry in the Republic

Nine people are in police custody as part of a major cross-border operation against the New IRA.

The seven men and two women, aged between 26 and 50, were arrested on Tuesday and are being held at Musgrave Crime Suite.

They are being questioned under the Terrorism Act.

In the Republic of Ireland, gardaí (Irish police) carried out six searches in Dublin, Laois, Cork and Kerry as part of Operation Arbacia.

The operation is targeting the New IRA, which is considered the largest dissident republican group and has been behind numerous attempted attacks on police officers

Journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead by a New IRA gunman while observing a riot in Londonderry on 18 April 2019.