Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police officers were injured and their vehicles were damaged in the incident

A man has been charged with dangerous driving after a van crashed into two police vehicles in County Armagh, injuring four police officers.

The 31-year-old was arrested after the incident on Finnegans Road in Jonesborough on Monday night.

At the time, police said one of their cars was rammed and a second one was struck and lifted off the ground by a silver Ford Transit van.

On Wednesday, they said the man has been charged with a number of offences.

He is due to appear in court in Newry, County Down, on 9 September.