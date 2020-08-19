Image copyright Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye Image caption Health Minister Robin Swann said "we have to step in now"

Northern Ireland's health minister has said he will be recommending restrictions to the executive to curb the increasing spread of Covid-19.

Robin Swann said "we have to step in now" to deal with the rise in cases.

He said he will be making a "number of recommendations" to Stormont ministers when they meet on Thursday to help "arrest that spread of this virus".

He suggested they may include "possibly reducing the number of people who can meet together in a household".

However, the decisions will be made after ministers have been advised by the chief medical officer and the chief scientific adviser and Mr Swann said he would not pre-judge their decisions.

