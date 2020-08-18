Arrests made in cross-border New IRA operation

Image caption Arrests were made by the PSNI, while searches were carried out in Dublin, Cork, Laois and Kerry in the Republic

Police on both sides of the border have been involved in a major operation against the New IRA.

Several arrests have been made by the PSNI who say the individuals are being held for questioning under the Terrorism Act.

In the Republic, searches were carried out in Dublin, Cork, Laois and Kerry.

The New IRA is considered the largest dissident republican group and has been behind numerous attempted attacks on police officers

Journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead by a New IRA gunman while observing a riot in Londonderry on 18 April 2019.