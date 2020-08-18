Image copyright PSNI Image caption Police said the driver of a Ford Transit van rammed the police car

Four police officers have been injured in an incident involving a van in Jonesborough, County Armagh.

A police car was rammed and a second one was struck and lifted off the ground by the silver-coloured Ford Transit van, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

It happened at about 23:45 BST on Monday on Finnegans Road.

The 31-year-old driver of the van has been arrested on suspicion of several offences and remains in custody.

These include handling stolen goods, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

Police say that police were on patrol on Finnegans Road at the time and were alerted to the manner in which a silver Ford Transit van was being driven.

The driver of the van subsequently rammed the police vehicle, forcing it off the road. Two officers suffered minor injuries, the PSNI said.

As the van continued, officers in another police vehicle on Finnegans Road made an attempt to stop it.

But the van collided with the police vehicle, lifting it off the ground, and a further two police officers were injured.

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The PSNI said the cost of repairing the vehicles will be substantial

"Unfortunately, due to the nature of the injuries sustained by our officers, they have been unable to return to duty today," said District Commander of Newry, Mourne and Down, Supt Jane Humphries.

"We have also had to take two police vehicles off the road so they can be examined for road worthiness, which affects our service delivery.

"There is also the impact in terms of our officers and their welfare, as well as the cost of repairs to the vehicles, which is substantial."