Aerospace firm Bombardier has said a further 95 jobs are at risk of redundancy at its NI operations.

It follows the firm's announcement in June of a workforce reduction due to interruptions and challenges caused by Covid-19.

In a statement it said "95 Bombardier core employee jobs in Northern Ireland are at risk of redundancy".

It said it deeply regretted "the impact this will have on our workforce and their families".

However, Bombardier added that "it is essential we align our business with current market realities to ensure we have a sustainable long-term future".

The company employs about 3,500 in Northern Ireland.

In June, Bombardier Aerospace announced it was cutting 600 jobs at its Northern Ireland operations

It said the move was in response to "extraordinary industry interruptions and challenges" caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Having reviewed its operations in Belfast, Bombardier said it had to adjust the workforce "to align with market demand for the remainder of this year and through 2021".

This was on top of 2,500 redundancies across the Canadian firm's global operations announced in the same month.

Bombardier's Northern Ireland operations are currently in the process of being sold to the US firm Spirit AeroSystems.

Earlier in August, it was reported that a number of issues were still to be resolved before the sale of Bombardier's Northern Ireland operations can be completed.

In May 2019, Bombardier said it was putting its Northern Ireland operation up for sale as part of a reorganisation of the business.