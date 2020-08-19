Image copyright PA Media Image caption All pupils will return to school full-time in Northern Ireland from the beginning of term

Reopening schools full-time is probably the "top priority" for the executive, the chief medical officer (CMO) and chief scientific adviser (CSA), according to Peter Weir.

The education minister made the comments at Stormont's Education Committee on Tuesday.

Schools would not be closed to pupils again unless "we're at the worst case scenario", he said.

Schools closed to all but a few pupils in March due to coronavirus.

Revised guidance was issued last week for the reopening of schools with "relaxed" social distancing rules and face coverings to be made optional in classrooms.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Peter Weir said both the CMO and CSA are "content" with school reopening arrangements

The committee's chair, Alliance's Chris Lyttle, asked if relaxing social distancing rules to allow pupils to return full-time in September had been supported by CMO Dr Michael McBride and CSA Prof Ian Young.

Mr Weir told the committee they had both supported the change.

'Range of mitigation measures'

"They were very much of the view and concurred with the position that the case was that there were lower levels of transmission in terms of children, that they represented less risk, that there was a range of mitigation measures that were put in place," the minister said.

"Not only are they content with all these arrangements, but also that in terms of where the executive needs to prioritise things, a full-time return to schools is something that they would share the belief that this needs to be prioritised and put probably as the top priority in terms of that level of protection.

"It is clear that the approach that would be taken and agreed by the executive and by the medical advisors would be that effectively almost the top priority has to be the maintenance of schools, something that should not really be given up unless that we're at the worst case scenario."

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Strict distancing between children "may be relaxed in the presence of other mitigations" such as hygiene measures

However, the SDLP's Daniel McCrossan put it to Mr Weir that "there's a higher level of infection in our society and our community today than there was when schools closed originally".

Mr Weir responded saying: "Within Northern Ireland we've taken an executive decision to prioritise schools.

"Is there anything which is going to be risk-free? I think the short answer is no."

The minister said international research showed that the levels of risks within schools where they had reopened was "minimal".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Pupils are being encourage to wear face coverings on school transport

Mr Weir also said the executive would not be recommending face coverings in the classroom.

"We don't believe that it's particularly practical for children to be sitting six hours plus with a face covering on," he added.

But he said schools could decide to go beyond the guidance, which some have already decided to do.

However, pupils are being encouraged to wear face coverings on school transport.

Funding for extra school transport

The deputy chair, Sinn Féin's Karen Mullan, expressed concern that school children would end up congregating and mixing at bus stops and stations.

In response, the minister said that some of the £47m previously provided by the executive to help schools and further education (FE) Colleges to reopen would be used to pay for extra school transport.

Year 7, year 12 and year 14 pupils are due to return to school on Monday 24 August, while all other children are expected to return in the first week of September.