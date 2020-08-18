Image copyright EPA Image caption Education Minister Peter Weir has been called on to take action over grades

The NI Assembly will hold a special recall meeting later on Tuesday but it is not clear if a debate on exam results will take place.

The SDLP had proposed the non-binding motion, so assembly members could return early from summer recess to discuss the issue.

Since then the education minister has changed how the grades will be decided.

The major u-turns followed widespread criticism of the process exam board CCEA had used to calculate results.

Last Thursday, more than a third of estimated grades allocated by teachers to A-level and AS level students were lowered in the final results.

It was because of a process known as standardisation, which aims to avoid a situation where a school could award all its pupils unrealistically high marks.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The assembly was not due to return from summer recess until 7 September

On Monday, Mr Weir said A-level and AS-level students in Northern Ireland would now be awarded the highest grade either predicted by their teacher, or awarded officially by CCEA.

GCSE students' results will be based solely on teacher predictions when they are released this Thursday.

Assembly members were due to debate a motion that calls on students to be awarded "the highest of their AS, teacher-predicted or CCEA grades for A-levels, AS-levels and GCSEs due to exceptional Covid-19 circumstances".

On Monday night, several Stormont parties were in discussions in an attempt to revise the wording of the motion through new amendments, in order to reflect the policy change by the Department of Education.

But it is not clear if any changes will be agreed ahead of the assembly debate, which is scheduled to start at 12:00 BST on Tuesday.

The recall of the assembly must still happen, but it is up to the Speaker to determine whether any amendments to the original motion should be accepted.

The parties could also decide not to move the motion at all.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mr Weir is also due to appear before the Education Committee to discuss the return of schools in Northern Ireland over the next fortnight.