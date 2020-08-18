Warnings have been issued ahead of Storm Ellen which will move in from the Atlantic on Wednesday night.

The storm, which contains the remnants of Tropical Storm Kyle, will move into the west coast of Ireland late on Wednesday, bringing severe gales.

Towards Northern Ireland, gusts up to 80km/h (50mph) can be expected inland with even stronger gusts for coasts and higher ground.

A yellow weather warning for strong wind has been issued for NI.

The Met Office warning is in place from 20:00 BST on Wednesday until 00:00 BST on Thursday.

Heavy rain and possibly thunderstorms will move across all counties leading to very blustery conditions on Thursday.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The winds are set to move in from the Atlantic on Wednesday night

In the Republic of Ireland, the Irish Weather service, Met Éireann, has issued a "Status Orange" warning - the 2nd highest level - for wind for counties along the south and west coast.

The warning will be in place from 21:00 local time on Wednesday to 12:00 on Thursday.

A yellow warning has been issued for all other counties.

It says: "Due to the combination of storm surge, spring tides and onshore winds there is a potential risk of coastal flooding."

Met Éireann is also advising of further very wet and windy conditions on Friday.

Gusts up to 80km/h (50mph) are expected quite widely, again stronger for exposed coastal and high ground areas.

Calmer conditions are forecast over the coming weekend.

With many opting to holiday at home due to coronavirus, rescue organisations are urging those planning trips to the coast or mountains to pay heed to weather forecasts.

"The key thing is to know that when you go to a mountain environment that higher areas will exacerbate what's happening at lower levels," said Martin McMullan, rescue co-ordinator at Mourne Mountain Rescue Team.

"What's coming this week is potentially going to be some of the worst conditions that you could expect when walking in the mountains. It wouldn't be a day to go out.

"There will be poor visibility, stronger winds, heavier rain, and cooler temperatures.

"Everything is working against you.

"Some of the strongest gusts will coincide with high tides which could lead to very large waves along the coast."

Mr McMullan suggested those intending to go out look for alternative lower walks such as Silent Valley or Castlewellan, but to always be prepared.

Kevin Rahill of the RNLI advised that although stormy conditions may be tempting to watch "the sea is very dangerous and unpredictable and big waves can easily knock you off your feet".

"The sea is far more powerful than you think and your chances of survival are slim if you are dragged into the swell," said Mr Rahill.

"We understand why people want to experience extreme weather, but we strongly urge people to respect the water and watch from a safe distance.

"Around 150 people accidentally lose their lives around UK and Irish waters each year and over half of these people didn't plan on ever entering the water."