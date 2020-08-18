Image copyright Creative Commons Image caption Queen's University Belfast said the the university now urgently seeks clarity on a number of issues

Queen's University Belfast is seeking "clarity as a matter of urgency" after changes to A-level grades.

The university warned it may need extra government-funded places to admit all students whose results would be raised.

On Monday, the education minister said pupils would be awarded the highest grade either predicted by their teacher or awarded officially last week.

Similar decisions were taken in England and Wales following uproar after many results were downgraded.

GCSE results, due on Thursday, will also be awarded using grades calculated by teachers and schools.

In a statement following Education Minister Peter Weir's announcement, Queen's said that while it would "alleviate anxiety" for some pupils, "the university now urgently seeks clarity on a number of issues".

Queen's said it did not yet have access to the revised grades being awarded to students.

"Only once this is received will the university be able to confirm places for students who may now meet the conditions of their offer," it continued.

The Northern Ireland Executive controls the number of undergraduate places available at Queen's and Ulster University for students from Northern Ireland.

The Department for the Economy then sets a maximum aggregate student numbers (MaSN) cap at both universities based on financial calculations.

"If substantial numbers of students are given improved grades then urgent consideration must be given to how their university places are funded as this is likely to significantly exceed the MaSN cap that is set by the Department for the Economy," Queen's said.

"The university has limited flexibility with quota-controlled courses such as medicine and dentistry where restrictions on numbers are externally applied, although as many as possible will be accommodated.

"It is not yet clear if the quota for these courses will be adjusted.

"Any applicants to quota-controlled courses who meet the conditions of their offer but can not be allocated a place for the forthcoming academic year will be provided an unconditional offer for the 2021/22 academic year."

Queen's also said it had "genuine capacity restrictions in terms of teaching space, teaching staff and accommodation that have to be taken in to account."

"These issues are particularly complex this year due to the need to preserve social distancing and keep our staff and students safe.

"It is therefore imperative that the university receives clarity on the provision of revised results and, the support that will be provided by government as soon as possible.

"The new academic year begins on 21 September so the university needs this clarity as a matter of urgency so that it can plan effectively for the start of semester."

In July, Queen's and Ulster University offered guaranteed places to about 2,500 Northern Ireland students before they got their A-level results.