This year's GCSE results in Northern Ireland will be based solely on grades predicted by teachers and will not be subject to an external checks process.

It follows controversy over last week's A-level results, which saw more than one third of grades predicted by schools downgraded through "standardisation".

What is happening to this year's GCSE results in Northern Ireland?

All this summer's GCSE examinations in Northern Ireland were cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

GCSE students were told in April that instead of sitting final exams, their grades would be predicted by their teachers and those predictions would then be checked externally to ensure fairness.

It had been planned that the Northern Ireland exams board - the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) - would standardise results in case some teachers were too generous or too harsh.

However, following a last-minute intervention by Stormont's Education Minister Peter Weir, CCEA will no longer carry out this standardisation calculation.

On Monday - three days before pupils receive their GCSE grades - Mr Weir announced these would be based on teachers' predictions alone.

Why has the NI education minster made this move?

Peter Weir is facing mounting criticism over the handling of this year's A-level and AS-level results after many schools and students complained about the standardisation of grades.

More than a third (37%) of A-level and AS-level grades allocated by NI teachers were lowered.

Mr Weir continues to defend the standardisation of A-levels and AS-level results, but following the furore has decided against using the same system for GCSE results.

He said he had "listened to the concerns of school leaders, teachers, parents and young people".

The minister said he made the decision to "ease anxieties" and to "ensure that every individual candidate receives a grade that recognises the work they have done".

Why use standardisation for A-level and AS-levels if it does not apply to GCSEs?

Stormont's education minister argued that the main difference in assessing GCSE results and the higher level exams is that GCSE students have no previous public exam results that can be used as a reference.

"I am conscious that for GCSEs, unlike at A-level, we do not have system-level prior performance data for this group of young people," said Mr Weir.

While there was a "robust appeals mechanism" for A-levels and AS-levels, the lack of prior results data for GCSE students "would make appeals extremely difficult, if not impossible, to process", he added.

Will all Northern Ireland GCSE students receive grades based on teacher predictions alone?

No - a very small percentage of students living in Northern Ireland have taken GCSE courses set by exam boards outside Northern Ireland, and Stormont does not have authority over those organisations.

The vast majority (97-98%) of GCSEs in Northern Ireland are overseen by the CCEA, so all of those will be affected by the education minster's decision to scrap standardisation.

The remaining 2-3% are set by examiners based in Great Britain, mainly England.

Those boards must work to rules made by ministers in their own locality, and issue grades accordingly.

Mr Weir acknowledged that after his decision to scrap standardisation for Northern Ireland GCSE exams, there is a "small minority" of students who have been "left in a difficult position".

What has been the reaction to Peter Weir's decision to use teachers' predicted grades?

There has been a broad welcome for Mr Weir's intervention from parties in the Stormont Assembly, including Sinn Féin, the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) and the Greens.

However, each of them argued that the education minister must now take the same action for A-level and AS-level students and scrap standardisation in favour of teachers' grades.

The SDLP has already recalled the assembly from its summer recess to debate the results controversy, with MLAs set to meet on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing dispute.

The SDLP's education spokesperson Daniel McCrossan said: "We will not be giving up until we secure a just solution for our A-level students."

Can NI's education minister change his mind about A-level and AS-level grading?

Mr Weir has so far resisted calls for a U-turn on A-level and AS-levels and has defended the standardisation as the "least worst solution" in a year when student could not sit tests.

He argued if teachers' predictions alone were used, A-level and AS-level grades would not have "any level of credibility" because the results would be so much higher than those achieved in previous years.

However, Mr Weir has suggested that if there was a change to how A-level and AS-level results were awarded in Great Britain, changes would likely follow in Northern Ireland.

"Clearly if a national decision was taken, I would want to make sure that our pupils are not disadvantaged and therefore... that would lead inevitably... to a level of change," he said on Monday.

Does NI's education minister have the same power over A/AS-levels as he has with GCSEs?

Not exactly. While up to 98% of GCSEs in Northern Ireland are set by the local exams body CCEA, about 20% of A-levels taken in Northern Ireland are awarded by organisations based in Great Britain.

"One in five A-levels are set by boards outside of Northern Ireland so they wouldn't be affected by any change that we would make here," Mr Weir told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster on Monday.

Any action taken by him alone on A-levels "would immediately create a disparity between that 20% and the rest of the student body", he added.

The minister said Northern Ireland had to maintain "comparability" with results in England and Wales.

"We've got to ensure that whatever is happening in the wider context, particularly between ourselves, England and Wales, have a level of compatibility between each other, or we're going to be advantaging some pupils at the expense of disadvantaging others," he said.

Will this last-minute change to grading delay the delivery of GCSE results?

No. Stormont's Department of Education has said the decision to use teachers' grades will not hold up the awarding process, with all results being published on Thursday as planned.

Mr Weir said: "This is going to be a very difficult time for a lot of students and... getting those results on time is critical as well - and I can give an assurance on that."