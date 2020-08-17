South Belfast: Murder investigation launched after woman dies
- 17 August 2020
A murder investigation has been launched following the sudden death of a woman at her house in south Belfast.
Police said the 60-year-old died at the property on Windermere Road on Sunday evening.
A 61-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
Det Insp Jennifer Rea appealed for information and offered her condolences "to the family and loved ones of the victim at this tragic time".