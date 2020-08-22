Wartime evacuee recalls 'life of fun and happiness'

Image caption Renee McAllister with Johnston Armstrong on a visit to Fermanagh after the war

With the threat of bombs falling on Belfast during World War Two, many children were evacuated to the countryside.

Renee McAllister left the city with her family and moved to County Fermanagh in 1940.

Now aged 91, she has returned almost every year to meet the friends she made.

Her family lived on the Crumlin Road and in 1940 the six children were given the opportunity to leave.

"The school sent out letters to see if my parents would be interested in us being evacuated, but my mother wouldn't part with us and so she said she would go with us," she recalled.

Life with a veteran

After a day of travelling by train, they arrived at Irvinestown station where people came to claim the evacuees.

"They nearly all wanted boys to help on the farms, they hadn't all the modern conveniences they have now, and the hall was emptying bit by bit and my mother was still sitting with the six of us sitting around her," she recalls.

Her mother refused to allow the children to be split up and eventually a place was found for them to stay.

For the next few years they lived with Johnston Armstrong, a World War One veteran who had won a medal for bravery.

Image caption Renee McAllister's mother wanted her children to stay together

Renee said he should have got another medal for opening his home to them.

"He lived on his own with a big old farmhouse, plenty of rooms and beds in it, and he took us all in so we stayed with him.

"My mother did all his cooking and washing and ironed for him.

"In return he made one of the fields into a kitchen garden, and he planted every sort of vegetable, potatoes and everything, so that's what we lived off."

She remembers helping Johnston on the farm.

"We were too afraid to go under the cow to milk it," she says.

"But we used to help him to gather the apples, one in the bucket and one into your pocket and he said it's another one you're taking - he was great with us."

Image caption Renee, second from left in the back row, along with her brothers and sisters

The farmhouse was a few miles from Pettigo in County Donegal so there was also an opportunity to smuggle food across the border.

"I used to get on the bike and go down to Pettigo, get the butter and jam and what have you. I was caught once in four years", says Renee.

'I missed the train'

On that occasion, she had travelled by train.

"I had one of the raincoats with me just folded over my arm. It wasn't raining but it was dull and all the stuff was put down one of the sleeves and the band around the sleeve was tightened up to hold it in.

"And when I got to the station, I had missed the train so I had two hours to wait till the next one came in."

To pass the time she played with two girls who came to talk to her, but she did not realise their father was the customs man.

"He said 'hello what have you to declare?' and I looked at him and never spoke because I was taught never to tell lies.

"He took it all off me, that was the only time but I was there two or three times a week all that time."

Renee went to school along with 40 other evacuees and one of the friends she made was Lily Robinson.

After the war they wrote to each other every week, and their friendship has continued for the past 80 years.

Image copyright Cathy McAllister Image caption Renee (in blue) with her friend Lily Robinson

Renee and her family, including her great grandchildren, continue to visit Fermanagh every year, sometimes two or three times.

"To me, Fermanagh is home," she said.

"It was a life of fun and happiness really, that's the best way to put it."