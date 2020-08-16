Distillery Street: Man charged over Belfast disorder
- 16 August 2020
A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with disorder in which 29 police officers were injured.
The incident happened in Distillery Street in west Belfast on Saturday, 8 August.
The man has been charged with riotous behaviour and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.
He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Monday, with all charges to be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.