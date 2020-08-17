Image caption Andrew Shooter was due to fly to London with a youth group but their outbound flight was cancelled

The Consumer Council in Northern Ireland has said it has recovered £400,000 in flight refunds for consumers since March.

The organisation told BBC News NI the intervention is "unprecedented".

Thousands of flights have been cancelled due to coronavirus and some airlines have been criticised for offering vouchers instead of cash refunds.

Consumers are entitled to a full refund if their flight is cancelled.

Andrew Shooter was due to travel to London with 30 others as part of a youth organisation.

"Our airline cancelled the outbound flight, so I assumed both would be cancelled and they would refund the whole thing, but then we were notified our boarding passes were ready for the return flight," he said.

"We contacted the airline and that was a long process. We were cut off after being on hold for two hours and I didn't know if the refund would be one flight or the whole amount.

"Vouchers were offered initially, as were flight transfers, but we don't know if this trip will run again in the future and we had to refund all of our young people.

"Once we contacted the Consumer Council to act on our behalf, the airline told us within the hour that a full refund would be in our account within three to five days."

Image caption Many flights have been cancelled due to the coroanvirus pandemic

The Civil Aviation Authority, the regulator in the UK, said a review found airlines were not performing adequately.

It said carriers have provided commitments to improve their performance and the time taken to provide refunds, without requiring enforcement action.

The Consumer Council, which provided evidence to the review, expects the figure to continue to rise in the coming weeks.

Complaints

"From the beginning of March the most common problem we are dealing with is airline complaints," Mark Crawford from the Consumer Council said.

"We've had 2,500 travel related complaints, of which 1,800 are to do with airline refunds.

"That is a 500% increase on last year. We have never witnessed anything like this, it is unprecedented."

Image caption Mark Crawford is head of consumer empowerment and protection at the Consumer Council

Kathryn Wilson is waiting for a refund after her flight between London and Belfast was cancelled in March.

"They [the airline] removed the refund button from the website so the only option available to me at the time was a voucher," she told BBC News NI.

"The flights were quite expensive; they were £150, so I have lost out on that at the moment.

"I have been trying to use the voucher but I have to phone to make another booking and I cannot get through to speak to someone.

"I felt like I was doing something good for the airline because they've had to cut staff and I felt that I was helping out in a way, but now I have lost out."