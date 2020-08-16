Man arrested after sudden death of woman in Belfast
- 16 August 2020
A man has been arrested after the sudden death of a woman at a house in south Belfast.
Police said detectives from the serious crime branch are at the scene of the incident in Windermere Road, in the Four Winds area of the city.
Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland said the woman died on Sunday evening.
They added that a man in his 60s had been arrested and was helping police with their enquiries.