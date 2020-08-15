Image copyright Getty Images

The placement of poppy wreaths on a bonfire in Londonderry has been described as "disgraceful and utterly insulting to the war dead" by a DUP assembly member.

The wreaths were placed on the bonfire in Currynieirin, which was burnt on Friday.

It is not clear if the wreaths were still on the bonfire when it was set alight.

A number of other bonfires were lit across the city on Saturday.

DUP MLA Gary Middleton said it was "disappointing" the wreaths were placed on the bonfire.

He added: "It is very hurtful when we see poppy wreaths appear on bonfires, given the fact that in recent years, there has been a lot of respect.

"The poppy wreaths appearing on that bonfire caused a lot of disappointment and hurt."

The city's MP, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, described the incident as "totally wrong".

He said: "We need to talk about how we move on from these sectarian displays."

Union flags and the flag of the Parachute Regiment were among other symbols placed on the bonfire.

Image caption A large bonfire was set alight in the Bogside area of Derry

Other bonfires were lit in Derry on Saturday evening and have so far been peaceful, although there is a large police presence in the city.

Bonfires on 15 August are traditional in some nationalist parts of Northern Ireland to mark the Catholic Feast of the Assumption.

To others, they are lit to commemorate the introduction of internment without trial of republican suspects, which was introduced by the government in 1971.