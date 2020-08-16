Image caption The RNLI said holidaymakers are flocking to north coast beaches

As travel restrictions encourage many to holiday at home this summer, some NI beaches are busier than ever.

The RNLI, which provides lifeguards to patrol NI's beaches, has revealed it carried out more rescues on the north coast within the past week than it did during the whole of last year.

Its lead supervisor estimated up to five times as many people are enjoying NI beaches as in previous years.

Karl O'Neill said Portrush east strand was particularly busy.

"On a beach like this in a year, we could have seven or eight incidents, because our lifeguards are so proactive," he said.

"But with the sheer number of people here now, we could be going through three to five incidents a day.

"People can't get away on holiday, so they're coming here."

Image caption RNLI volunteer Karl O'Neill said Portrush east strand is particularly busy

The most common rescues involve swimmers being caught in rip tides and holidaymakers being blown out to sea on inflatables.

When the lifeguards need help with a rescue, they call on the RNLI's Portrush lifeboat.

Its coxswain and mechanic is Dave Robinson.

"It's the busiest we've probably ever been in the time space," he said.

Image caption Coxswain and mechanic Dave Robinsons said the RNLI have definitely saved lives this summer

"We had quite a lot of shouts last weekend for missing children on Benone beach, because the lifeguards don't actually cover a lot of the beach.

"We would also get called when people fall on rocks, and the only way to get them to safety might be on the boat.

"We've definitely saved lives over the past few weeks."

As many rescues require close human contact, lifeguards are wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) when assisting people.

"That close contact is definitely a risk, but it can't be avoided, so it is of concern to us," said Mr O'Neill.

Image caption Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Mayor Mark Fielding appealed to visitors to stay safe

Appealing to people who may be considering a visit to the north coast, he said: "Please come to a lifeguarded beach to start with and swim between the red and yellow flags.

"If you want any advice whatsoever, please approach a lifeguard, but do so at a social distance. They'll give you all the advice you need.

"You'll see signage on our beaches warning about rip currents. Tempting as it might be because it's a quiet area away from people and it's isolated, please don't enter the water there.

"The warnings are there for a reason and we've had to pull a lot of people caught in rip currents out of the water."

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council agreed there had been a significant increase in visitors to the area in recent weeks, but said staff were prepared.

Mayor Mark Fielding said visitors enjoying staycations and day trips are welcome, but should be cautious in light of the continued threat of Covid-19.

"We would encourage them, but we want them to abide by the regulations that still exist," he said.