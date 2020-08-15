VJ Day celebrations due to take place across NI

Image copyright Tommy McBrien Image caption Tommy McBrien, pictured here on the left, outside his home in Enniskillen after the end of the ear in 1946

Events will take place across Northern Ireland on Saturday morning to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VJ Day.

The day commemorates victory over Japan, which finally brought World War Two to an end.

A national two-minute's silence will be observed at Belfast City Hall at 11:00 BST.

A wreath-laying ceremony will also take place at the Northern Ireland War Memorial Museum.

The RAF Red Arrows will be seen over Belfast at 14:00 BST as part of a flypast of the UK's four capital cities.

A lone piper will play Battle's O'er at Enniskillen Castle in a dawn tribute taking place in locations around the world.

Later, a private commemorative service will be held at Enniskillen Royal Grammar School.

Of the 50 former pupils who were killed in the conflict, eight died in East Asia.

'One of the lucky ones'

Among the guests will be several WW2 veterans including 100-year-old Tommy McBrien who served in East Asia.

He joined the RAF in 1939 to serve as an electrician and was based in Singapore.

He said he was "one of the lucky ones" who got out of Singapore just 24 hours before the Japanese invasion in 1941.

Image caption WW2 veteran Tommy McBrien was one of a number of soldiers from Northern Ireland who served in East Asia during the war

"I felt incredibly lucky and relieved to be evacuated, who knows how things might have turned out if I had been captured or wounded as many were," he said.

Other guests will include relatives of the late Tommy Fisher who founded Fisher Engineering in Ballinamallard, County Fermanagh.

He also served in the RAF in Singapore but he was not so lucky.

Having been moved to Java, he was on a train heading for a ship bound for Australia when it was ambushed by Japanese paratroopers.

Image caption Tommy Fisher was on his way to Australia when the train he was on was ambushed by Japanese paratroopers

He returned to Singapore as a prisoner of war before being taken to Japan, where he was sent to work in a copper mine.

In August 1945, he recalled seeing the vapour trails of American planes and hearing explosions around the time of the atomic bomb at Hiroshima.

On 28 August 1945, an American bomber dropped leaflets, one of which his family still has, informing the prisoners that the Japanese government had surrendered.

Many Americans were based in County Fermanagh during WW2 and those links will be recalled when a United States Navy Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, a modified Boeing 737, flies over Enniskillen at 12:00 BST.