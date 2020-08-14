Image copyright PA Media

A man has been jailed following an "utterly brutal" assault on two men outside a pub in Holywood, County Down.

Paul Darragh, 56, from Palace Mews, was handed an extended custodial sentence after being deemed a "dangerous offender" following the assault.

Darragh was handed a nine-year sentence, with an additional four years licence imposed.

The court heard how one of Darragh's victims sustained permanent brain damage in the incident.

CCTV captured Darragh talking to the two men inside the Stoker's Halt bar on January 19 last year.

Alcohol and drugs misuse

When all three left the premises at around 11:00 BST, Darragh punched the men and knocked them to the ground before kicking them several times in the head.

Judge Miller noted Darragh's "long and troubling history of mental ill health", which he said had been worsened by alcohol and drugs misuse from his teenage years.

A defence submission given to Judge Miller claimed that Darragh believed he was going to be attacked when he left the bar.

Judge Miller said Darragh displayed "a complete and utter disregard for either victims, both of whom were already lying prone on the ground unconscious when he kicked each several times to the head".

Judge Miller spoke of the life-changing injury caused to one man due to permanent brain damage, while the other man's injury - whilst not as severe - has resulted in a significant psychological impact.

Darragh was handed a nine-year sentence but, as he has been deemed dangerous, he will not automatically be released on licence after serving half his sentence in prison.

Instead, he will be assessed for suitability for release after serving four and a half years in jail by the Paroles Commission.