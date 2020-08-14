Image caption Peter Weir is due to appear before Stormont's Education Committee on Friday

Education Minister Peter Weir has been urged to act "quickly" and "decisively" in the wake of A-level and AS results announced on Thursday.

Mr Weir and NI exams body CCEA will be appearing before Stormont's Education Committee on Friday.

More than a third of estimated grades allocated by teachers to NI students were lowered in the final results.

Education committee vice-chair Karen Mullan said questions would be asked at the committee.

"We have been asking for them to publish the method that they use and we have yet to see that, so we would like to see the method that was used, how the grades were calculated, how the algorithm was used," she told BBC NI's Good Morning Ulster.

"We need to see all of that detail.

"For myself and my party we will be asking today, across the sectors, are the non-selective schools more disadvantaged than the selective schools?"

The Sinn Féin MLA said she would ask the minister to "act quickly".

"I am hoping that when he comes to the committee today he will be listening and he will be looking to act decisively."

Image caption Socially-distanced pupils received their A-level results on Thursday morning

DUP MP Sammy Wilson told Good Morning Ulster "across the board students in Northern Ireland have performed the same, if not better, than what they have done in previous years".

He said they should be congratulated for that "in difficult circumstances".

"If you look at the predicted grades that teachers would have made in the past, and whether or not students would have got marks commensurate with those predicted grades, there is not a huge deal of difference, because predicted grades in the past have been inaccurate," he said.

"Usually it is around 40% of youngsters would have better predicted grades than what they actually get in exam results and that's around the same figure, in fact it is a bit lower this year than what it would have been in previous years."

About 28,000 pupils across Northern Ireland received their results on Thursday morning.

While the proportion of A* to A A-level grades rose by 2.3%, 37% of estimated grades were lowered; 5.3% were raised.

This year's results were estimated after exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, 45.8% of estimated grades provided by schools matched the student's final results.

Standardised results

This year, 58% of A-level and AS results matched the estimated grades.

After the exams were cancelled, examination body CCEA asked teachers to give a predicted grade for their pupils and then rank them in order within their class.

It then used other data to standardise the results. For A-levels, the model used pupils' AS-level results and re-sit data.

A similar system was used in England, where 36% of entries had a lower grade than teachers predicted.

In Northern Ireland, the proportion of A* grades increased by 1%.

A* to A grades rose by 2.3%. The overall percentage pass rate rose by 0.8%.

Mr Weir had faced criticism from some political parties on Thursday.

But he defended the way in which the grades were calculated, describing the system as robust.

He said he had "great sympathy" for pupils who did not get the A-level result they expected, but stressed that overall results had gone up.

"However, for those not happy with the outcome I would emphasise that the results are provisional, and there is an appeals process available."

Image caption CCEA chief executive Justin Edwards says teachers can be "over confident" when predicting grades

The chief executive of examination body CCEA said if teacher judgement had been used on its own, results would have risen "considerably".

Justin Edwards said often teachers "over-predict" or are "over confident" when it comes to predicting the lower C-E grades in particular.

But he added he was "eternally grateful for the education workforce of Northern Ireland".

Mr Edwards said CCEA was the only awarding body in the UK which historically asked for predicted grades prior to issuing results.

On Friday morning, Mr Edwards said CCEA had received 100 appeals in the last 24 hours with regard to exam results.

Mr Edwards said the appeals process is in place to help students who may feel their results are not what they should have received.

"These are provisional results and through appeals these results rise every year," Mr Edwards told BBC Radio Foyle.

"We anticipate appeals and we have an open system for appeals through schools and colleges open this morning and we would encourage students to come forward and we would look at their cases.

"As of last night we had 100 appeals, that would be lower than this time last year but we are certain that schools are working with students to see whether they want to appeal."