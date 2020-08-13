Image copyright Pacemaker

A mixed picture has emerged as thousands of pupils opened their A-level results across Northern Ireland on Thursday.

The results, based on predicted grades and past performance after the coronavirus pandemic caused final exams to be cancelled, saw the overall pass rate of pupils achieving an A*-E grade rise by 0.8% to 99.1%.

However, 37% of estimated grades were lowered and 5.3% were raised.

'Dreams ruined by an algorithm'

Down High School student Charlotte Hart says her final grades do not reflect the effort and hard work she had put in this year and she fears her dreams may have been "ruined by an algorithm".

Writing an open letter to the Education Minister Peter Weir on Twitter, she said she had applied to study Politics and International Relations at the University of Bristol.

She writes the minister should be "embarrassed and ashamed" and urged him to "fix the wrong doings and finally take some responsibility".

"Do right by your pupils and fix this mess," she continued.

'If I hear the word anomaly again, I am going to scream'

Amanda McNamee, principal of Lagan College in Belfast, said pupils had been let down and she felt "disappointed and embarrassed".

"They are real children with real lives, they aren't computers, they are not data, not anomalies, and I feel we have let them down.

"If I hear the word anomaly again being linked to an actual real person, a real child, I think I am going to scream."

She added it wasn't fair to suggest predicted grades need to be adjusted because teachers were prone to over mark.

"I spent weeks in school during the Covid pandemic looking at every single child, every single grade, making sure that ethically I could stand over them."

'I can't see any logic behind this'

Bangor Academy principal Matthew Pitts told BBC News NI he had "no confidence whatsoever in what has been used" to determine the grades.

He said a pupil was sobbing in his office on Thursday morning who had a B and two Cs at AS-level, but had now been awarded a C and two Ds at A-level.

"I can't see any logic behind this," he said.

"The important thing in this is not data, it's children and their futures. We have had teachers dealing with children who have had their dreams and aspirations taken away from them by an algorithm."

'Didn't really matter anyway'

Limavady student Filip Kazubski said he was happy with his results, although admitted they "didn't really matter anyway".

He received 3 Cs in performing arts, moving image and visual technology.

An unconditional offer means he will now be studying at Edge Hill University in Liverpool.

'Happy enough'

Katie McCusker, from Limavady, said her results were not as high as she would have expected if she had sat the exams, but she was "happy enough" as she can plan for life at Queen's University.

Katie was awarded two Bs in health and social care and a distinction in child development which means she can progress to study social work.