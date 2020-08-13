Q&A: Northern Ireland A-level results

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Socially-distanced pupils received their A-level results on Thursday morning

Coronavirus has made big changes to our lives this year and schools were one of the areas most deeply affected.

A-level and GCSE exams were cancelled but the question remained - how would students be assessed and grades be awarded?

The chosen scheme involved both teacher predictions and exam body standardisation.

The publication of this year's A-level and AS level results on Thursday has raised questions about how successfully the process was handled, with 37% of final results being lower than those grades estimated by teachers.

How have A-level grades been calculated?

There were 27,791 A-level results issued in Northern Ireland on Thursday morning.

The majority of the results (86%) were issued by the Northern Ireland awarding body, the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA). The remaining 14% of results were from exams set by other UK awarding bodies.

Different factors were taken into account in the calculation of results:

Teachers were asked to predict the grades they thought pupils would have achieved had exams gone ahead using information including coursework, mock exams and homework

Schools were also asked to rank pupils in each subject

Schools then submitted that data to CCEA, which said it standardised results to ensure that grades in 2020 were of equal value to those awarded in other years

CCEA's calculations included reference to the student's performance at AS level

How closely did the results match teachers' predicted grades?

Following the cancellation of exams in March, CCEA was instructed by Mr Weir to ensure the calculated results in 2020 were broadly in line with performance in recent years.

While it recorded an increase - the proportion of A*-A grades awarded to A-level pupils rose by 2.3%, for example - CCEA said it was content this rise was not significant enough to impact the integrity of the results set.

It said data indicated the increases in attainment would have been significantly higher had teachers' predicted grades been used without standardisation.

In 96.7% of cases, teacher's estimates either matched or were within one grade of the final result awarded following standardisation.

Of those, 58% of the results matched exactly.

According to CCEA, in 37% of cases teachers were over-optimistic in their prediction - compared to 40% in 2019 - while in about 5% of tests they underestimated the result.

The CCEA standardisation model asked teachers to give a predicted grade for their pupils and then rank them in order within their class.

The exams body then used what it called "other data" to standardise the results.

For AS results, the pupils' GCSE results were used, as was the performance by their school over the previous three years.

What has the exams body said about the situation?

Commenting on the results, CCEA chief executive Justin Edwards said: "We have delivered grades to students which we predict they would have achieved had they sat the examinations and which carry the same value as in previous years.

"Northern Ireland students have seen slight increases across grades, which are comparable with previous year-on-year performance for this particular year group."

On Wednesday evening, the exams board wrote to principals stating there would be "anomalies" in some of the grades awarded.

It said they would start contacting schools where we have seen anomalies in terms of judgements provided and the grade issued.

Can students appeal if their results are lower than expected?

Students can appeal against their A-level results if they feel the grading is unfair.

Unlike in previous years, there will be no charge for appeals.

Prior performance in mock examinations will be used as evidence in any appeal.

Can students resit their exams?

Students can resit their A-level exams.

Education Minister Peter Weir says his department will work to ensure this is done at no cost to the student

Where can I get help?

CCEA is running a dedicated exams helpline for pupils on 028 9026 1260 from 13-26 August.

A comprehensive guide to the awarding process is available on the CCEA website.