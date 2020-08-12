Police release photos related to Belfast disorder

Police have released images of six individuals they want to speak to in relation to an incident in which 29 officers were injured.

The disorder happened on Distillery Street in Belfast on Saturday, 8 August.

The images have been posted on the Police Service of Northern Ireland's (PSNI) website.

Concerns have been raised by the Police Federation over the tactics deployed during the incident.

Supt Int Melanie Jones said it was hoped that the individuals would come forward voluntarily.

She said it was also hoped that "the wider community can help us identify them".

"We are also aware of videos circulating relating to the disorder and are continuing to examine their contents," she said.

"We are committed to identifying those involved in this significant disorder and we will be relentless in our pursuit in bringing offenders before the courts."

She urged anyone with information to contact police on the non-emergency number.