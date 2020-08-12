War graves damaged at Belfast City Cemetery

Image copyright PSNI

Police are investigating damage caused to 19 Commonwealth War Graves in the City Cemetery in west Belfast.

Officers believe it happened between 19:00 BST on Monday and 13:00 on Tuesday.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Insp Andrew McConville described the damage as "absolutely despicable".

There are 296 Commonwealth burials from World War One and 274 from World War Two commemorated at the west Belfast cemetery.

The cemetery contains gravestones and a memorial wall commemorating World War One and World War Two

Insp McConville said: "A graveyard is a place where people come to pay their respects.

"This behaviour and the destruction of graves will have a significant impact on individuals, families and communities.

"We have launched an investigation, but need help from the community to bring those responsible before the courts."