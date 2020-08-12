Man sentenced for stealing over 200 L.O.L dolls

A 42-year old man has been handed a 16-month sentence for stealing more than 200 L.O.L dolls from Smyths Toys in south Belfast in 2018.

Stephen Casement, from Avoca Street in the city, admitted the theft at Drumkeen Retail Park at a remote hearing of Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast.

Half of the sentence will be spent in jail.

The court heard the value of the dolls, which were never recovered, was £2,796.

CCTV footage showed the defendant entering the toy store three times in a five minute period on the evening of 3 October 2018.

Each time, he removed boxes of the dolls from the store and placed them in the boot of a Volkswagan Passat in the car park.

Three other people were in the vehicle.

An employee at the store recognised Casement from a Facebook page when the footage was circulated among staff, leading to his arrest.

As the defendant was already under a suspended sentence, Judge Miller imposed an additional nine months sentence for breaching court orders.

'Bleak'

Defence barrister Peter Coiley said his client accepted he will receive "longer and longer prison sentences" if he continues to offend.

He said Casement's behaviour was linked to a drugs addiction.

The judge, who described the theft as "brazen", said unless Casement addressed his issues he would have a "bleak" future.