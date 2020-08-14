Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Department of Health in NI has reported almost 300 fewer Covid-linked deaths due to the measure it uses to record fatalities

There were five coronavirus-linked deaths registered in Northern Ireland last week, official figures show.

That is four more than the previous week. The NI Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) has released its latest statistics bulletin.

It said the virus had featured on 859 people's death certificates in NI by 7 August.

The Department of Health's daily figure for the same date was 556 - more than 300 fewer.

Its statistics are based on a patient having previously tested positive for the virus.

Location of deaths

Nisra said there have been 452 deaths in hospital (52.6%).

Eighty of those people were normally resident in care homes - a figure unchanged since last week.

Taking that figure and the 349 who died in care homes, it means care home residents account for half of all Covid-19-related deaths in Northern Ireland.

Nisra said no deaths related to Covid-19 occurred in care homes in the week up to last Friday.

Eight people have died in hospices (0.9%) and 50 at residential addresses or other locations (5.8%).

People aged 75 and over account for 80% of all Covid-19-related deaths.

In the week ending 7 August, the percentage of all Covid-19 related male deaths was 49.9% and female deaths 50.1%.

Excess deaths

The provisional number of all deaths between Friday 31 July and 7 August was 280 - seven more than in the previous week (273) and four more than the five-year average (276).

That five-year death rate is used to compare the number of weekly deaths that would normally be recorded at this time of year.

Its measure captures all deaths linked to coronavirus - those involving confirmed infections which feature in the health department's daily figures, as well as the suspected cases in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate.

Nisra also recorded the number of "excess deaths" registered in the past 19 weeks as 1,035.