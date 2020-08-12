Image caption Marie Anderson was appointed as the Police Ombudsman last year

The Police Ombudsman's office can become directly involved in searches of records held on the Troubles under a new agreement with the PSNI.

The arrangement aims to ensure investigations by the watchdog have "best access" to information.

It follows the PSNI discovering it had not given an Ombudsman inquiry everything in its archives related to a loyalist gun attack in 1992.

The new agreement involved months of discussions.

Under it, Ombudsman investigators "can have direct access to all PSNI systems".

It means, "when lawful and appropriate", they can direct and be present for trawls of the information archive "for specific matters under investigation".

The PSNI holds 44m document items relating to three decades of violence in Northern Ireland.

Last year, it issued an apology when it emerged it had initially failed to hand over all records related to the attack on Sean Graham's bookmakers shop on Belfast's Ormeau Road in 1992.

Image caption The attack in February 1992 was carried out by loyalist paramilitaries

Five Catholics were murdered in the shooting carried out by the Ulster Defence Association (UDA).

The Ombudsman, Marie Anderson, said: "The public must have confidence that police provide my office with all the information it asks for.

"Both the chief constable and I agree such disclosure is central to confidence in both our organisations.

"I believe this agreement will allow for better searching for and sharing of this information."

Dealing with the past

The Chief Constable, Simon Byrne, also welcomed the move, which he said followed "much hard work."

In a statement, he said "the effective disclosure of information" is important for public confidence, "particularly in relation to dealing with the past."