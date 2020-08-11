Image copyright Google Image caption Belfast Royal Academy announced its plans in an email to parents

A grammar school is making it mandatory for pupils and staff to wear face coverings when they return to school.

Belfast Royal Academy (BRA) announced its plans in an email to parents.

It said that if a pupil arrived without a face mask, "they will not be permitted to enter the classroom".

On Monday it became compulsory to wear a mask in shops and other enclosed public spaces in NI but Education Minister Peter Weir said the executive was not recommending it for pupils.

However NI's Chief Scientific Adviser Prof Ian Young later said he believed it would be of benefit for older children.

In the email sent to parents and guardians, BRA said that "due to our large pupil and staff population, it will be extremely difficult to maintain strict social distancing requirements".

"Therefore, in order to protect all members of the school community, including those who are vulnerable, all pupils, staff and visitors MUST wear a face covering within the school buildings."

The school said it planned to provide all pupils with a washable face covering in school colours, which should be marked with the pupil's initials.

Pupils are encouraged to purchase at least one additional mask "to facilitate frequent washing" and disposable masks are prohibited for environmental reasons.

In the Republic of Ireland, ministers have recommended that secondary school students and teachers should wear face coverings when a distance of two metres cannot be maintained.

Do face coverings work?

World Health Organization (WHO) advice says non-medical face coverings should be worn in public where social distancing is not possible.

Coronavirus is spread when droplets are sprayed into the air when infected people talk, cough or sneeze. Those droplets can then fall on surfaces.

The WHO says there is also emerging evidence of airborne transmission of the virus, with tiny particles hanging in aerosol form in the air.

Homemade cloth face-coverings can help reduce the spread from people who are contagious but have no symptoms or are yet to develop symptoms.

Taking a face covering on and off can also risk contamination, the WHO says.

Seventy-six new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in NI over the weekend, according to the Department of Health's latest update.

For the first time in four weeks, one further death was recorded.

The figures, which mostly record fatalities in a hospital setting, show the number of deaths now stands at 557. The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is now 6,140.

Health Minister Robin Swann said news of the death was "very distressing" and urged people in NI "to do everything they can to keep themselves and others safe".