NI man guilty of murdering Irish police officer

A man from Northern Ireland has been found guilty of the capital murder of a Garda (Irish police) officer who was shot dead in a robbery seven years ago.

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe died after he was shot during a raid on Lordship Credit Union in County Louth on 25 January, 2013.

Aaron Brady, from New Road in Crossmaglen, County Armagh, was tried at Dublin's Central Criminal Court.

The officer, who was 41 years old, was married with two young children.

He was one of two detectives on late-night escort duty at the rural credit union when the robbery took place.

Det Garda Donohoe received a state funeral in Dundalk, attended by thousands of his garda colleagues and political leaders from both sides of the Irish border.