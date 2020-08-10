Image copyright Twitter

There is "deep seated anger" over police tactics during trouble in west Belfast, which left 29 officers injured, the Police Federation said.

Three officers required hospital treatment after the incident at a bonfire removal in Distillery Street at the weekend.

The Police Federation for NI said there needed to be an urgent review of how senior commanders handled things.

A senior police officer said resources on the day had been adequate.

Police officers were on duty at Distillery Street on Saturday as contractors moved in to dismantle an anti-internment bonfire.

They were attacked by groups of youths who threw petrol bombs and masonry.

The Police Federation for NI (PFNI) represents rank and file police officers.

Its chairman Mark Lindsay said there appeared to have been no attempt to disperse rioters.

"We have some of the best public order police officers in the world," he said.

"There is a wide range of tactics and I think there are questions to be asked as to why those tactics were not used to keep our officers safe or even to make arrests on the day."

It has been five years since the PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland) last used water cannon vehicles to break-up street disorder.

According to police data, only eight baton rounds have been fired in the past four years.

The Northern Ireland Policing Board has asked for a report on what happened ahead of its next meeting in September.

One of its DUP members, Mervyn Storey, said: "The tactics adopted by the police require serious examination when 29 officers lie injured and not a single arrest has been made."

PSNI Ass Ch Const Mark McEwan said attempts were being made to identify those involved in the attack on Saturday and expected arrests to follow in due course.

On Sunday, he told BBC News NI that it was a "disgraceful attack on officers simply trying to do their job" adding that police had been removing material with "very little disturbance" over the past few weeks.

He said officers had come under "sustained, violent attack" on Saturday.

"Our community has made it clear they do not want or support internment bonfires in their area," he said.

He said the aim was to "keep young people safe and out of harm's way".

He said the injuries to officers ranged from concussion to those on the head neck and back, adding that, considering that heavy vehicle parts had been thrown, it was fortunate no long-term injuries had been sustained.

He said he was "confident the "appropriate level of resourcing" had been deployed.

Bonfires are lit in some republican areas in early August to mark the anniversary of the introduction of internment - or detention without trial - on 9 August 1971.