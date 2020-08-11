Image copyright Sunday Life Image caption Mr Conlon, pictured with his pony and trap, was killed in August 2019

A 33-year old man has admitted being the driver of a stolen car that knocked down and killed a west Belfast pensioner outside a cemetery in 2019.

Seamus Conlon, 70, died outside the City Cemetery on the Whiterock Road after he was struck by a car.

The great-grandfather has just attended a funeral when the collision occurred.

Michael Loughran admitted stealing the car and causing Mr Conlon's death by dangerous driving.

He appeared at Belfast Crown Court via videolink on Tuesday for a remote hearing, where he pleaded guilty to six offences dating back to 3 August last year.

It was attended remotely by members of the Conlon family, who heard Loughran's barrister apologise on behalf of his client "for the consequences of his actions and the death of their loved one".

Loughran - whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison - spoke to confirm his name and date of birth, and was then addressed by the clerk of the court, who put eight charges to him.

He pleaded guilty to six offences - including causing Mr Conlon's death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He denied a further two charges - driving with no insurance and possessing the Class A drug cocaine - but Judge Geoffrey Miller QC was told this may not require a trial and should not stand in the way of sentencing.

Image caption The incident happened on west Belfast's Whiterock Road on 3 August 2019

Crown barrister David Russell asked that the court view footage from the day of the incident.

"The fatal collision is not captured in any footage, but the earlier driving is, on two occasions," he said.

"The court will get a better feel for the accused's condition and attitude."

'Deep regret'

Defence barrister Gavan Duffy said given the Conlon family's presence at the remote hearing, he had been asked by Loughran to "express his deep regret to the Conlon family for the consequences of his actions and the death of their loved one".

No date was set for sentencing but Judge Miller expressed the hope it would take place at the end of September or early October.

The Conlon family have requested that some of them are allowed to physically attend court for Loughran's sentence.

Loughran was remanded back into custody.