Image copyright PA Media Image caption The new ruling on eligibility will only apply to women already on the waiting list

Eligibility for anyone currently on the waiting list for fertility treatment is to be extended by a year, the health minister has said.

A phased return of services began on Monday at the Regional Fertility Centre after being suspended in March.

Staff will contact patients when their appointments can resume, with opening hours extended to provide as many safe appointments as possible.

The Belfast Trust said resuming fertility treatment was a priority.

Health Minister Robin Swann said the extension to eligibility would remove the pressure for women who would otherwise breach the upper age limit before receiving treatment.

It will only apply to women already on the waiting list.

Fertility clinics in the rest of the UK were given the go ahead to open again from 11 May.