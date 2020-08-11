Chief constable speaks to injured bonfire officers

Image copyright Twitter Image caption The police were protecting contractors asked by a landowner to remove bonfire material

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has spoken to each of the 29 officers injured during trouble in west Belfast on Saturday.

Police dealt with disorder in Distillery Street after a republican bonfire was dismantled.

The Police Federation said there was "deep-seated anger" among officers at the tactics deployed.

Mr Byrne said he was humbled by the "bravery and resilience" shown by officers.

The PSNI is reviewing the operation and the Policing Board has asked for a report from the chief constable ahead of its next meeting in September.

The federation has questioned why there was no apparent attempt to disperse troublemakers before the casualty rate escalated.

Three of the injured officers needed hospital treatment.

Mr Byrne made his latest remarks in a post on social media.

On Sunday, PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said attempts were being made to identify those involved in the attack on Saturday and expected arrests to follow in due course.

Mr McEwan said he was confident the "appropriate level of resourcing" had been deployed and added it was fortunate no long-term injuries had been sustained.

Bonfires are lit in some republican areas in early August to mark the anniversary of the introduction of internment - or detention without trial - on 9 August 1971.