Homes evacuated in Carrickfergus security alert
- 10 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A number of homes have been evacuated during a security alert in Carrickfergus.
Police were called after a suspicious object was found in Sullatober Square on Monday.
A number of cordons are in place.
There are no further details at this time.