Image copyright Reuters

Face coverings are now compulsory in Northern Ireland shops and enclosed spaces.

There are some exemptions including for staff in shops, children under 13 and those with an illness or impairment.

The Stormont executive has said it wants enforcement to be light-touch, but warned of fines of up to £60 for non-compliance.

But what do shoppers and retailers on the streets of Belfast make of the new legislation?

Face coverings appeared to be welcomed by both shoppers and retailers on the Belmont Road in east Belfast.

One shopper said she found wearing a face covering "difficult" but felt it was something she would eventually get used to.

Image caption "I do find it quite difficult to wear," said this shopper

Shopper Anna McCartney said she thought the rule enforcing the wearing of masks was sensible.

"I think it is the right thing to do," she told PA news agency.

"None of us want to do it, but it really is the right thing to do."

One shopper said wearing a face covering in shops is the "the best thing to do" and to not wear one could lead to unnecessary arguments.

The Department of Health said it would be an offence to breach the law without having a "reasonable excuse".

Breaches could attract a fixed penalty notice of £60 (reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days), it added.

The amount increases if there are further offences.

Image caption "We are just wearing them because it's the thing to do," this man said

Mark Thompson, whose partner is a health worker, said he has been wearing a face covering since the start of the pandemic and is glad that more people will doing the same.

"I think it's a bit irresponsible if you don't wear a mask, specifically in shops," Mr Thompson said.

"And I think in shops, the shop keepers are almost scared to say 'put a mask' on because they want return business and need to keep in business," he added.

Image caption Stephen Bradley said they were leaving it up to the individual to put on a covering in shops

Stephen Bradley, who is a business owner in Belfast city centre, said: "We are leaving the onus on the individual".

"We have masks on ourselves when we are in the shop to make people feel as safe as possible," Mr Bradley said.

However, some business owners believe that there are still outstanding issues surrounding the enforcing of face coverings in shops.

The PSNI has said the primary responsibility for enforcement will lie with shop owners.

The force said it would "only use enforcement as a last resort, when all other approaches have been unsuccessful".

Image caption Business owner Aaron Creaney said he does not feel it is his responsibility to enforce face coverings

Aaron Creaney, who owns a city centre business, said he does not feel it is his responsibility to ensure customers wear a face covering in his shop.

"If someone comes in here without a mask, it is not my job to tell them to put on a mask," Mr Creaney said.

Another store manager Craig Stafford said he felt the guidance is unclear for those under the age of 13.

"That is kind of hard to police in shops, you can't really ask a kid what age are you?"

"As far as policing it goes, we are just hoping people wear masks when they come in," he added.