Teenager bailed after Dungannon racist attack
- 10 August 2020
A 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with a racially-motivated attack on a house in Dungannon at the weekend has been released on bail.
A front door was damaged during the incident at Woodburn Crescent between 23:29 BST on Saturday and 00:05 on Sunday.
The boy was detained on suspicion of criminal damage.
Masonry and other missiles were thrown at police who attended the scene.
Officers said those involved also started a number of fires and damage was caused to police vehicles.