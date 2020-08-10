Teenager bailed after Dungannon racist attack

A 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with a racially-motivated attack on a house in Dungannon at the weekend has been released on bail.

A front door was damaged during the incident at Woodburn Crescent between 23:29 BST on Saturday and 00:05 on Sunday.

The boy was detained on suspicion of criminal damage.

Masonry and other missiles were thrown at police who attended the scene.

Officers said those involved also started a number of fires and damage was caused to police vehicles.