A special meeting of Belfast City Council is to take place on Monday evening to discuss allegations of bullying and harassment of staff at City Hall.

Sinn Féin has called the meeting and want an independent commission to be set up to investigate the matter.

No details of the allegations have been disclosed.

The party said the complaints relate to "harassment and bullying from councillors and political parties"

The motion was proposed by Cllr Ciaran Beattie.

It adds: "We recognise that staff may be more fearful raising concerns because of the environment in which they work.

"With this in mind, we call upon the council to establish an independent commission to examine this issue and report the findings and make recommendations to ensure the protection of our staff."

There has been no comment yet from the other seven political parties on Belfast City Council.

A council spokesperson said: "This motion is a matter for elected members to discuss at the council meeting. We do not comment on items on the agenda in advance of the meeting."

Sinn Féin is the largest party on the 60-member council.