Dungannon: Attacks on house treated as 'racially motivated hate crime'
Police in County Tyrone are investigating a racially motivated hate crime after attacks on a house in Dungannon.
The incidents happened at about 23:29 BST on Saturday and 12:05am on Sunday Woodburn Crescent.
A front door window was damaged. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.
While officers were attending the scene they came under attack from a group throwing masonry and other missiles.
Police said the group also started a number of fires.
The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended and extinguished these fires. A number of police vehicles were damaged but no one was injured.
Insp McNeill from the PSNI said it was "totally unacceptable" behaviour, adding: "I would say to those who are responsible for attacking this house and attacking police there will be a full investigation to identify those responsible."
Police are appealing for information.