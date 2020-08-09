Image copyright PA Media

Police in County Tyrone are investigating a racially motivated hate crime after attacks on a house in Dungannon.

The incidents happened at about 23:29 BST on Saturday and 12:05am on Sunday Woodburn Crescent.

A front door window was damaged. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

While officers were attending the scene they came under attack from a group throwing masonry and other missiles.

Police said the group also started a number of fires.

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) attended and extinguished these fires. A number of police vehicles were damaged but no one was injured.

Insp McNeill from the PSNI said it was "totally unacceptable" behaviour, adding: "I would say to those who are responsible for attacking this house and attacking police there will be a full investigation to identify those responsible."

Police are appealing for information.