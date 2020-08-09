Shots fired at house in Dungiven

Image caption Police have appealed for information about the incident

A number of shots have been fired at a house in Dungiven, County Londonderry.

Police said the incident is believed to have occurred shortly after midnight on Sunday.

Damage was caused to the front door of the property which is in the Ard Na Smoll area.

Police said the occupants were not injured, but "they have been left extremely traumatised by their ordeal". They have appealed for information.