A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a pregnant woman and inflicting grievous bodily harm on a second woman.

Francis Osemwengie, 46, from Ainsworth Drive in north Belfast, appeared at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Saturday via video link.

Mr Osemwengie faced five charges and the offences were alleged to have taken place on Friday 6 August.

He was remanded back in custody and is due in court on 4 September.

The charges against the Nigerian man also included two counts of possessing a weapon - a piece of broken banister - and assault.

A police spokesperson said the pregnant woman remained in hospital in a stable condition.