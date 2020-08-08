Image copyright PA Media

Twenty-six police officers have been injured while protecting contractors removing bonfire material in west Belfast.

Large groups of youths threw petrol bombs, masonry and other missiles at officers in Distillery Street, a PSNI spokesperson said.

Police were there in support of contractors tasked by the landowner to remove bonfire material.

Supt Melanie Jones described it as "completely unacceptable violence".

'Terrible tally'

She said "at least 26 officers have sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment".

"Footage from evidence-gathering cameras will be reviewed and all efforts will be made to identify those involved," she added.

"People who choose to engage in criminal and anti-social behaviour must understand it is unacceptable and must stop.

"Parents and guardians have an important obligation to keep young people safe by knowing where they are going and who they are with."

Bonfires are lit in some republican areas in early August to mark the anniversary of the introduction of internment - or detention without trial - on 9 August 1971.

In a tweet, the Police Federation for NI said: "It is disgraceful that officers going about their work and serving communities should be targeted like this."

They said the officers had come under "sustained attacks" with heavy masonry and petrol bombs, and the number injured was a "terrible tally".